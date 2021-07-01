Dandeli reopens for tourists

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: After a gap of three months, Dandeli and surrounding areas have opened doors for tourists. Local crowds are coming in large numbers in weekdays. Resorts and homestay operators hope that the pandemic ends at the earliest Tourism seems to be gathering pace slowly with resorts and water sports becoming operational. Many resorts and homestays have started accepting guests.

“We had occupancy of 25 per cent since last week, the day since guests started arriving. This is better than keeping our facilities closed and maintaining them. We will at least generate some income to pay our staff,” GE Umesh, managing partner, Hornbill River Resort, told Express.

He said,”We normally receive tourists from neighbouring states of Maharastra and Goa. We only hope that the pandemic will end at the earliest.”Chaand, who owns Flycatcher Resorts and Aqua Sports, also has the same opinion. He said he has been receiving visitors only from places like Hubballi and Dharwad.

“On any given day, we get a booking of 60-70 per cent, but now we have a very few countable number of visitors. The Covid fear is still in the minds of people,” he said.“We have had enough of this pandemic. We hope to see some changes at the earliest,” he said.