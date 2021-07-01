Don’t precipitate MBBS rural service issue, Karnataka HC tells govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the State Government not to precipitate the matter for two weeks pursuant to the notifications issued with regard to online registration of undergraduates who have completed MBBS during 2021 for compulsory rural service. However, this interim order is confined to 184 MBBS candidates who have approached the court and the government is at liberty to proceed with implementation of notifications issued over online registration with regard to other candidates, except petitioners, the court added. Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Dr N Prarthana and 183 others.

The petitioners have challenged the notification issued by the state government on June 8 and a corrigendum dated June 17, asking the undergraduates who have completed their MBBS on government seats during the year 2021 to register online for rural posting. The petitioners have further contended that the notifications issued by the State Government is discriminatory in nature, as it excludes other undergraduates of the same batch and previous batches. The notification is contrary to Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, the petitioners further alleged.