Mangaluru to get genome sequencing lab: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the State Government is committed to upgrading primary health centres (PHCs) and also set up model hospitals to ensure that people in villages get basic health facilities. He also said a genome sequencing lab will soon come up in Mangaluru. Sudhakar was in Dakshina Kannada to inaugurate the new building of a PHC at Charmadi village and opening of a community health centre at Kokkada in Belthangandy taluk.

He said 250 PHCs are being upgraded as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has given top priority to health sector. “A model hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Padangady. Also, vacancies of doctors will be filled and 1,763 doctors have been appointed. We have recruited 2,050 doctors on contract basis under the compulsory one-year service in rural areas scheme. In Dakshina Kannada, we have appointed 26 doctors. Also, nurses and paramedical staff have been recruited” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kokkada community health centre has a capacity of 30 beds contributed by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd and it has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 4.8 crore. “A monthly compensation of Rs 3,000 to each Endosulfan victim with 60 per cent disability has been provided and the government is planning increase it in the coming days,” the minister said.

Ahead of the possible Covid-19 third wave, Sudhakar said that 153 paediatric specialists have been appointed in the state. “The third wave is likely to affect the children and we will increase vaccination camps,” he added. Commenting on district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary’s statement on building compound walls for PHCs using MGNREGA funds, Sudhakar said that already 32 walls have been built.