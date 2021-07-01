Proximity to Maharashtra, slow Covid vaccination drive put Belagavi at risk

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With 21 cases of the Delta-plus variant of the novel coronavirus reported in Maharashtra so far, there are concerns that Belagavi district in Karnataka could turn into a hotspot for the new variant. Reasons: Its proximity to Maharashtra coupled with the slow pace of vaccination.Kolhapur district, which borders Belagavi, is seeing an average of 1,500 Covid-19 cases every day. Also, Ratnagiri district has reported nine cases of Delta-plus and Sindhudurg district has one case of the new variant. Both these districts in Maharashtra are less than 200 km away from Belagavi.

Though the Belagavi administration has made it mandatory for negative RT-PCR report to enter the district from Maharashtra, people who transport goods and other essential commodities enter the district freely. Also, residents of border villages frequent towns in Maharashtra for employment and other purposes.

Another reason that puts Belagavi at a higher risk is the slow pace of vaccination. Many centres have reported a shortage of vaccines. According to health officials, while southern districts like Mysuru have a vaccination coverage of more than 50 per cent, Belagavi is struggling to cross the 30 per cent-mark. “We need at least one lakh doses every day. On Monday, we received 45,000 doses and after that, we haven’t received fresh stock,” said a Health Department official on condition of anonymity.

“A total of 23 check posts have been set up along the border. Only those with negative RT-PCR reports are allowed to enter Belagavi district. Security has been enhanced at the border with Maharasthra. There is a shortage of vaccines across the state, but we have sought for more vaccines. We have decided to vaccinate

eligible residents of all border villages,” Belagavi Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath told The New Indian Express.