Reinstate RGUHS Syndicate, Senate members: Karnataka HC to govt

They were removed based on the recommendations of the Pro-Chancellor, who is the Medical Education Minister, after the BJP government came to power, it was observed.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:35 AM

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slamming the State Government, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday quashed the notifications issued to remove Senate and Syndicate members of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) unceremoniously. Expressing anguish that not only the highly-educated, but also professionals, were being treated like chattels, and political bias cannot be ruled out as removal of the petitioners came after the ruling dispensation took power, the court set aside the orders issued to appoint persons in place of the petitioners, and directed the RGUHS to ensure reinstatement till the completion of their term.

They were removed based on the recommendations of the Pro-Chancellor, who is the Medical Education Minister, after the BJP government came to power, it was observed. Dr Deepthi Bhava, Dr Kiran Kalaiah, Dr Umesh, Dr VR Sudhir and Dr HN Ravindra moved court, questioning the government notification issued on October 23, 2020, to remove them from the post of Syndicate members, whereas Dr Chikkalingaiah and Dr Anand Basavaraj Jabashetty questioned a similar notification issued on the same date to remove them as Senate members.

Allowing the petitions, Justice G Narendra said that the members are persons who have excelled in the field of health sciences. It is sorry to see that the appointment of such individuals has resulted in litigations, only because they are sought to be painted with a political brush, irrespective of their academic excellence, the judge observed. The petitioners were appointed by the previous government on October 16, 2018, for a period of three years, but the present government removed them without assigning any reason, which amounts to violation of principle of natural justice. The government contended that the appointment of the petitioners is governed by the doctrine of pleasure.

