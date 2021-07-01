STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Sand sacks' on sale on pilot basis

Supply of sand in sacks would begin in five places on an experimental basis, where pricing will also be decided on quality/grade of sand. 

Published: 01st July 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday said that in a first of its kind scheme in India, sand would be made available in 50kg bags/sacks in Karnataka. Supply of sand in sacks would begin in five places on an experimental basis, where pricing will also be decided on quality/grade of sand. 

Announcing the decision after chairing a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners (DC) and other senior officials of the department at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday, Nirani said, "Government aims to supply quality sand in sacks at affordable prices to all consumers and ensure easy availability of sand across the state. Those constructing houses and others will now get sand without any hassle at affordable rates. The Mines and Geology department, through its agency, will sell sand in sacks, like beverages being sold through the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd," Nirani announced. He added the 50kg sacks will greatly help consumers and check up to 25-30 per cent wastage. 

The department will provide all necessary training, including preparing sacks and transportation, to those involved in the business, Nirani said. Sand will be graded as A, B and C at the stockyards. Sand mining will be allowed for six months and extraction will be disallowed when rivers get copious inflow. "Supplying sand in sacks will help save transportation costs, and also address the problem of shortage and overpricing. We can store and supply sand anytime after packing it in a sack. We will not collect any royalty from those who construct houses at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. We have been supplying subsidised sand to the poor and those below poverty line for construction of Ashraya houses at gram panchayat level," Nirani added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugesh Nirani sand bag sand sack
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp