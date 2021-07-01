'Sand sacks' on sale on pilot basis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday said that in a first of its kind scheme in India, sand would be made available in 50kg bags/sacks in Karnataka. Supply of sand in sacks would begin in five places on an experimental basis, where pricing will also be decided on quality/grade of sand.

Announcing the decision after chairing a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners (DC) and other senior officials of the department at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday, Nirani said, "Government aims to supply quality sand in sacks at affordable prices to all consumers and ensure easy availability of sand across the state. Those constructing houses and others will now get sand without any hassle at affordable rates. The Mines and Geology department, through its agency, will sell sand in sacks, like beverages being sold through the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd," Nirani announced. He added the 50kg sacks will greatly help consumers and check up to 25-30 per cent wastage.

The department will provide all necessary training, including preparing sacks and transportation, to those involved in the business, Nirani said. Sand will be graded as A, B and C at the stockyards. Sand mining will be allowed for six months and extraction will be disallowed when rivers get copious inflow. "Supplying sand in sacks will help save transportation costs, and also address the problem of shortage and overpricing. We can store and supply sand anytime after packing it in a sack. We will not collect any royalty from those who construct houses at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. We have been supplying subsidised sand to the poor and those below poverty line for construction of Ashraya houses at gram panchayat level," Nirani added.

