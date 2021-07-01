You can now complain to MLA Araga Jnanendra about water facilities across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After dozens of complaints of pure water facilities across the state turning dysfunctional recently, a House committee was put in place to give the report on June 30. But the committee, under the chairmanship of MLA Araga Jnanendra, held its preliminary meeting on Wednesday and informed that they could not meet in April, and sought time till September 30, to submit the final report.

Gnanendra told TNIE, “We will be writing to district authorities, DCs and CEOs, asking them to forward complaints against this scheme. The public can send complaints to araga.jnanendra@gmail.com,’’ he said. The 15 MLAs and five MLCs who are part of this panel , met on Wednesday. The other meeting was the Privileges Committee, which took up two complaints against MLAs.