Covid positivity rate drops in Karnataka, night curfew may go

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the existing lockdown in Karnataka set to end on Monday morning, a new set of guidelines is expected to be announced on Friday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for a meeting

of officials and ministers, where a decision on further relaxation of guidelines will be finalised.

Given the fall in case positivity rate in all districts, including Mysuru, sources in the government suggest that more relaxations are on the cards. While night curfew is likely to continue, suggestions to withdraw weekend curfew have been made to the Chief Minister. The day’s positivity rate for Karnataka stood at 2.05 per cent on Thursday, while the seven-day average has been 2.25 per cent.

“Since positivity rates are dropping, even in districts like Mysuru, where the situation was bad two weeks ago, more relaxations are suggested. While pubs, clubs, schools and swimming pools are likely to remain shut, business hours may be extended from 5pm to 7pm, with night curfew kicking in from 9 pm. These are some of the suggestions made to the Chief Minister,” said a government source.

With cases not subsiding in Kerala and Maharashtra, the State has made it mandatory for travellers to carry RT-PCR negative results or vaccination certificates. These guidelines are expected to continue. Restrictions on malls and movie theatres may see some relaxation, while 50% capacity for restaurants, public transport is likely to continue. It has also been suggested to keep testing numbers high even if more relaxations are introduced district-wise.

‘Caution must on Covid front’

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said that though there is a demand from various quarters for more relaxation in curbs, caution must be exercised as the virus is still active. If people are careful and follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour, then cases will be under control and more relaxations can be implemented, he told reporters. He, however, said that the State Government will take a final call on this matter. “Mask should become a habit, just like seat belt and helmet. Even though cases are declining, ward-wise vigil is being done along with contact tracing, containment and home isolation checks,” he said. He said there was a shortage of vaccines as the demand was rising.