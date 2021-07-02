Mysuru: Poor rainfall puts tribals at risk of losing livelihood

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the health and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) inflation has hit households, the price of skincare is also expected to go up due to the unavailability of major forest produces like honey, gooseberry, soap nut, lichen and other products. This scarcity is because of poor rainfall, and is affecting the livelihood of the tribal population.

As most pharmaceutical, beauty and cosmetic manufactures depend on the raw materials procured from the forest areas of Hanur, MM Hills Wildlife division and BR Hills at the Biligiriranganatha Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Chamarajanagar district, poor rainfall has led to a shortage of raw materials, which may further increase the price.

The BRT area received one-inch rains as against 15-inch rainfalls during the season. However, Hanur and other areas are going through a dry spell. “We used to collect more than 20 kg of honey in two days, but we are not able to get even 5 kilos,” said Dase Gowda, a tribal from Lokanahalli.

He said that his livelihood has taken a hit as he could not meet the demands of the industry. Poor rain and wild wind have added to their worry and many are migrating to nearby estates to work as daily wagers.

Mallesh, an environment activist, said that the minor forest produce has been a major source of income for tribals, but, as they are now fast-depleting, their income has reduced in the Chamarajanagar region. He also expressed concern over a water shortage for animals as most waterholes are still dry.

He said that the industries in Bengaluru, Mumbai and those who procured from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to cater to the ayurveda industry are facing the heat. He said that the minor forest produce cannot be procured in Nagarahole or Bandipur, which has been declared a tiger reserve.