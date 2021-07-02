STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah pooh-poohs outsider-insider theory

Siddaramaiah gave the example of the daughter-in-law joining the family as an “insider”.

Published: 02nd July 2021 05:52 AM

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah launches ‘Hithayu’, a post-Covid rejuvenation kit developed by JSS Ayurveda Hospital at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Thursday as Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Karnataka Congress rocked by the “outsider-insider” debate and the choice of a few leaders for the post of future chief minister, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decried the theory and clarified that a coordination committee has been constituted between him and KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah gave the example of the daughter-in-law joining the family as an “insider”. “There is nothing like migrants or outsiders, the daughter-in-law becomes a family member and is not seen as an outsider. I joined the party and served as chief minister for five years, and I am now an insider,” he added.

He also felt that there is no need for a debate on a chief ministerial candidate, as elections are two years away. The chief minister will be chosen based on the opinion of MLAs, and the decision of the Congress high command, he said.   

Siddaramaiah said there are no differences in the Youth Congress, and National Youth Congress President B V Srinivas has been told to settle the issue amicably. Neither I nor KPCC President D K Shivakumar has anything to do with the Youth Congress office-bearers’ issue, he said.

Demanding that the government convene a legislative session to discuss the oxygen tragedy in Chamarajnagar, which killed 36 patients, and various other issues, he alleged that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is avoiding visiting Chamarajanagar, fearing the jinx that chief ministers who visit this town lose power.  

