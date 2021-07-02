Sriramulu’s aide arrested by CCB for cheating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A close aide of Minister for Social Welfare B Sriramulu was arrested by Bengaluru CCB police in connection with a cheating case, following a complaint by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, vice-president of the Karnataka BJP.

Rajanna alias Raju (42) was arrested after Vijayendra filed a complaint with Cyber Crime police, alleging that Rajanna had misused his name to get a job done, and received illegal gratification. Based on his complaint, police booked Rajanna and others for cheating and under the provisions of the IT Act.

A senior police officer said Rajanna was arrested from the minister’s residence in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. It is alleged that Rajanna used the name of Vijayendra and other ministers to cheat people by promising to get government works done and also cheat job aspirants.

Sriramulu told TNIE, “Raju is very close to me and has been working with me in Ballari for 20 years. But he is not my office staff. Since Vijayendra has filed a case, I will verify the details. and let the law take its own course if Raju has cheated.”