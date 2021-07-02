TV top alternative medium of education for students in Karnataka

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Television remains the most popular electronic device among students in Karnataka and has become the top alternate medium for instruction at a time when the state is looking at a delayed start of offline classes. At least, 87 per cent students from Classes 1 to 10, surveyed by the education department, had access to television sets.

The department of public instruction had conducted a survey and found that out of the 93 lakh respondents, more than 81 lakh students had access to television sets, and just 58 lakh odd students had access to smart phones and gadgets.

The department was working out alternatives to teach students in case of lack of offline classes and the Department of State Educational Research and Training on Wednesday announced that classes will be telecast for all schoolchildren on the state television channel Doordarshan from July 5. The survey managed to capture the responses of more than 93.01 lakh students, of the 1.05 crore students from Classes 1 to 10.

Of the total respondents, more than half the students, which is 58.59 lakh students, had smart phones that they had access to. However, of these, 37.79 lakh students said they did not have access to internet. One of the methods discussed for those without a TV and just a feature phone, was for a follow up by teachers through regular calls. As many as 79.33 lakh students had mobile numbers for the purpose.