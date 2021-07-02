STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

TV top alternative medium of education for students in Karnataka

Of the total respondents, more than half the students, which is 58.59 lakh students, had smart phones that they had access to.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Television remains the most popular electronic device among students in Karnataka and has become the top alternate medium for instruction at a time when the state is looking at a delayed start of offline classes. At least, 87 per cent students from Classes 1 to 10, surveyed by the education department, had access to television sets.

The department of public instruction had conducted a survey and found that out of the 93 lakh respondents, more than 81 lakh students had access to television sets, and just 58 lakh odd students had access to smart phones and gadgets. 

The department was working out alternatives to teach students in case of lack of offline classes and the Department of State Educational Research and Training on Wednesday announced that classes will be telecast for all schoolchildren on the state television channel Doordarshan from July 5. The survey managed to capture the responses of more than 93.01 lakh students, of the 1.05 crore students from Classes 1 to 10.

Of the total respondents, more than half the students, which is 58.59 lakh students, had smart phones that they had access to. However, of these, 37.79 lakh students said they did not have access to internet. One of the methods discussed for those without a TV and just a feature phone, was for a follow up by teachers through regular calls. As many as 79.33 lakh students had mobile numbers for the purpose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Television education
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp