Will take action against graft at Seva Sindhu centres: Official to Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary of the Labour Department, G Kalpana, on Thursday assured the Karnataka High Court that stringent action will be taken on the report submitted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, after conducting discreet inquiry on the bribe of Rs 100-250 being collected at Seva Sindhu Centres and BangaloreOne centres, to upload applications of unorganised sector workers for compensation of Rs 2,000 announced by the State Government amidst Covid-19.

She has also stated that the process will be simplified by modifying guidelines to enable workers avail the benefit by submitting the applications with only the Aadhaar card, certificate issued by the employer, mobile number and bank account details. Kalpana, who appeared before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, through video conference, in compliance with the directions issued by the court after the KSLSA’s report disclosed illegal gratification being demanded in those centres.