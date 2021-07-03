STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid vaccination drives planned in Koraga tribal settlements of Udupi

The Udupi district administration has decided to reach out to members of the Koraga tribal community and vaccinate them against Covid-19.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 vaccination camp was held recently for Koragas at Kalathoor in Udupi

By Prakash Samaga 
Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district administration has decided to reach out to members of the Koraga tribal community and vaccinate them against Covid-19. Already, 30 per cent of the Koragas aged 18 and above have been vaccinated in the district and the Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP) officials have written to the Health Department to arrange special vaccination drives at more Koraga settlements to increase the vaccination coverage.

The population of Koragas in Udupi district is 11,331 and 9,849 of them are above the age of 18. Traditionally employed as basket weavers, Koragas were deprived of education and other facilities for decades. However, a lot of outreach programmes have been successful in providing them with basic needs. As per initial estimates, there are about 1,322 Koraga families in the district living in their settlements spread across 34 sites.

Kumaradas, a Koraga community leader, said that infrastructure available near their haadis (tribal settlements) like community halls, anganwadis and schools have been earmarked to set up vaccination centres and health officials have assured them of conducting special drives for them. “Koragas are ready to take the jab, though there were hesitant initially to get tested for Covid-19,” he said.

Doodpeer, project officer, ITDP, Udupi district, told The New Indian Express that vaccination camps are planned at Koraga settlements in Manchikodi, Amparu, Siddapur, Keradi, Jadkal, Mundkoor and Hebri, among others. “In some places, vaccination drive has already been held and more places will be covered in the coming weeks,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udupi COVID 19 COVID vaccine Koraga tribal
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp