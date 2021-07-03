DRDO scientist, writer Sudhindra Haldodderi no more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist and science writer Sudhindra Haldodderi (61) passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. Incidentally, he was awarded the prestigious Dr Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Literature Award by the Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara on the same day, but he had died unaware of it.He had suffered a cardiac arrest last week and was hospitalised. His health had deteriorated since then. As per his wish, his family has donated his mortal remains to the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute.

An alumnus of the IIT Madras, Sudhindra pursued an MTech course in Thermal Turbo Machines. He was a subject expert in aircraft mechanical systems and had served as a scientist at DRDO for 22 years. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy General Manager of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Before his death, he was associated with L&T Technology Services Limited.

He was known for his contribution to science literature in Kannada and presenting the most complicated subjects in simple language. He had penned several science books in Kannada and had won several awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award and Best Science Communicator award by the state government.

Many dignitaries, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, offered condolences and said Sudhindra’s passing away was a huge loss to the field of science and Kannada literature.Sudhindra’s friend K Jayaprakash Rao, a former chief PRO of DRDO, said he had made understanding science child’s play by narrating the most intricate subjects in an engaging way.