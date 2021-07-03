STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DRDO scientist, writer Sudhindra Haldodderi no more

Former Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist and science writer Sudhindra Haldodderi (61) passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sudhindra Haldodderi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist and science writer Sudhindra Haldodderi (61) passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. Incidentally, he was awarded the prestigious Dr Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Literature Award by the Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara on the same day, but he had died unaware of it.He had suffered a cardiac arrest last week and was hospitalised. His health had deteriorated since then. As per his wish, his family has donated his mortal remains to the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute. 

An alumnus of the IIT Madras, Sudhindra pursued an MTech course in Thermal Turbo Machines. He was a subject expert in aircraft mechanical systems and had served as a scientist at DRDO for 22 years. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy General Manager of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Before his death, he was associated with L&T Technology Services Limited.

He was known for his contribution to science literature in Kannada and presenting the most complicated subjects in simple language. He had penned several science books in Kannada and had won several awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award and Best Science Communicator award by the state government. 

Many dignitaries, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, offered condolences and said Sudhindra’s passing away was a huge loss to the field of science and Kannada literature.Sudhindra’s friend K Jayaprakash Rao, a former chief PRO of DRDO, said he had made understanding science child’s play by narrating the most intricate subjects in an engaging way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
scientist DRDO
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp