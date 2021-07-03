Eligibility criteria for principals’ post unfair: Karnataka lecturers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government college lecturers are feeling left out in the process of appointments of principals for government colleges. The process sets an age limit of 55 years and also allows private college lecturers to apply for the post.

Karnataka Government College Teachers Assocation (KGCTA) has asked the government to relax the age limit on the premise that the University Grants Commission too has no such restrictions.

President of the association BM Manjunath told TNIE that government college lecturers feel let down as more than 90 per cent of them have crossed the age of 55, and not a single post of principal has been filled for the past 13 years.