Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Union Health Ministry has given its nod for pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19, experts have pointed out that they should come forward and get themselves vaccinated before the third wave sets in. This comes at a time when the second wave has been harsh on pregnant women with many showing serious symptoms, including breathlessness.

According to experts, exclusive drives should be arranged for pregnant women and gynaecologists should be present at the site to make the inoculation hassle-free and risk-free. Dr Suhasini Inamdar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhoood Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “Pregnant women should be vaccinated on priority as the second wave was harsh on them. Vaccination for pregnant women has already commenced and, if they start taking the vaccine right away, then we may be able to cover the entire population of pregnant women before the onset of the third wave.”

Also, the experts pointed out that pregnant women should get the jab after the first trimester. “After the first three months of pregnancy, they can get vaccinated any time. It is better to avoid it in the first trimester as there is no data available on the side-effects in the early months,” said Dr Inamdar.

Dr Bharati Kamoji, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital said, “Covid vaccines should be offered to all pregnant women at the same time as the rest of the population. If they get vaccinated, the severity of the disease will be less. Also, the risk of stillbirth and premature deliveries will be less. The rate of transmission between them and their family members too will be greatly reduced.”

Some pointed out that there should be exclusive vaccination drives for pregnant women at the earliest and they should be given priority in hospitals so that they do not mix with the rest of the crowd.

For lactating mothers, it is advised to go for vaccination 3-4 weeks after delivery as the blood consistency will be thicker. Pregnant women with co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes should be monitored after taking the jab and those who are prone to allergic reactions should check with their physicians before taking the vaccine, said an expert.