HC directs KEA to register OCI students for CET

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to register the petitioners -- Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders -- for CET-2021 as per the notification dated June 14, 2021, and permit them to take examinations for engineering seats.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Alekhya Ponnekanti and several others questioning the notification dated March 4, 2021, issued by the Central government stating that they are not eligible for any seats reserved exclusively for Indian citizens.

They have also challenged another notification issued by KEA dated June 14, 2021, barring them from getting admission to government seats in government or private colleges. “I am of the opinion that if the petitioners are not registered with the KEA, they will be put to irreparable loss and it may even take away their future prospects...,” the judge noted.