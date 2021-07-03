STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horatti, others want govt to hold legislature session in Belagavi

The State Government is under pressure to hold a session of the legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the last session was conducted in 2018.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI, HUBBALLI: The State Government is under pressure to hold a session of the legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the last session was conducted in 2018. Several leaders from North Karnataka region, mainly Legislative Council chairman and JDS leader Basavaraj Horatti and Chief Whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath have appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to hold a session in Belagavi.

Outlining the need to the conduct a session in Belagavi, Horatti has written to the CM. Horatti said Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegade Kageri and Kavatagimath have agreed to the former’s suggestion for a session in Belagavi.Speaking to TNIE, Kavatagimath, also an MLC from Belagavi, said, “A session, exclusively dedicated to a discussion on the Covid, should be held in Belagavi. The session should help in bolstering the healthcare mechanism across the state besides coming up with concrete measures to face the dreaded pandemic.’’

Several vital topics on healthcare, particularly improvement of healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, how to effectively tackle the pandemic and ensure timely treatment to all the needy could be discussed in the session, he said, adding that by having such an exclusive session, it will be possible to fight crisis situations successfully. Horatti said several members and leaders from North Karnataka were keen to see the government holding a session in Belagavi in July. 

‘Regularise service of guest lecturers’ 

Since the State Government has decided on direct appointment of college lecturers, Horatti has sought for regularising the services of guest lecturers who have been working for the past 15-20 years.

