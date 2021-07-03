STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International group gets ready to fight all future pandemics

Every country must strengthen its health system and infrastructure.

Published: 03rd July 2021

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international partnership that brings together public, private, philanthropic and civil organisations, is developing prototype vaccines for all known pathogens to combat future pandemics. The move has been appreciated by researchers and experts from the medical fraternity in Karnataka, and they say that India needs to have its own future pandemic preparedness centres.

Dr Vishal Rao, Regional Director, Head Neck Surgical Oncology and Associate Dean, Centre of Academics and Research HCG Cancer Centre, who is also a member of the Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance Committee, says that CEPI’s idea is to develop quick vaccines in case of any future pandemics.

“Their idea is to create a large library of vaccine candidates. This can be for both known and unknown pathogens. What they want to do is to have integrated data of the signature of the pathogens, genomics and potential targets,” he said.

He explained that this kind of data is very essential as the world is moving towards genomic surveillance and epidemiological real-time data to target new pathogens and bridging academia and industry research. “Bench to bedside vaccine development, on an average, takes 17 years. There has to be a hyperloop created and this can solve the problems of future pandemics quickly,” he said.

Arguing that CEPI existed before the current pandemic broke out and so the world cannot expect too much from it, or the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, WHO, etc, Dr T Jacob John, Virologist from CMC Vellore, says, “COVAX came up to ensure Covid vaccine equity, but its progress is disappointing. Every country must strengthen its health system and infrastructure. That is the best way to face pandemics,” he felt. Speaking on the lack of preparedness and vision, he said, “India’s vaccine success could have been expedited so that come January 2022, we could have given a billion doses to Africa.”

Meanwhile, Prof Sudhir Krishna of National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) said that there is no doubt that India should be making vaccines across various virus family groups, including coronavirus. He argued that the epidemic data has shown that this virus has played out differently in different parts of the world. He believes that two specific regions India should work with are Africa and South-East Asia.

“Africa is deciding to manufacture only 1% of vaccines. That is the vaccine dependency situation. It is not good for countries like India and parts of Africa to remain vaccine-dependent. India should be helping Africa,” he added. According to a recent paper, China, Vietnam and India are some of the countries categorised as hotspots for next pandemics. “Hence, we should be working together,” he added.

