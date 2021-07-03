Karnataka ends weekend curfew. Check what's open and what's not

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Introducing further relaxations to the existing lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said all government and private offices, industries, manufacturing units may resume work with 100% of staff starting Monday.

Relaxations will be in place till July 19, 2021- for two weeks starting Monday. In a huge relief for businesses, the weekend curfew has been suspended. While night curfew will continue, it will be in effect from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Shopping malls will be allowed to open starting Monday while public transport including buses and metro have been allowed to function up to seating capacity. The new relaxations will apply to all districts except Kodagu whose positivity rate continues to hover above 5%.

"Theatres and cinema halls will remain shut. Swimming pools are allowed for competitive training purposes and Sports complexes and stadia shall be opened only for practice purposes. All large gatherings will remain prohibited but for personal functions like weddings etc, a cap has been set at 100 persons.

For funerals not more than 20 people will be allowed," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He said district authorities of Kodagu will take a call on relaxations but as of now, the status quo will continue. "Places of worship was allowed to open for 'darshana' only and not 'sevas'. Night curfew will continue to be in place from 9 PM to 5 AM," Yeddyurappa said.

