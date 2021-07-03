STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koppal: 30k Class 1 students promoted without learning alphabets

The Covid pandemic has played havoc with educational capabilities of students, including small children, this academic year.

KOPPAL: The Covid pandemic has played havoc with educational capabilities of students, including small children, this academic year. As many as 29,187 first standard students, including 14,140 girls, of government schools have been promoted to second standard without learning alphabets in Koppal district.

The pandemic surfaced in March-April last year just ahead of the 2020-21 academic year forcing the education department to cancel physical classes across the State. But the government ordered that the admission process should continue and these children were admitted to the first standard.

“Though efforts were made to conduct classes on the premises of schools under ‘Vidyagama’, most of these students could not attend them,” said homemaker Gayatramma, whose son Anvesh is keen to attend physical classes for second standard this academic year.“Alphabets are very basic and these students have to cope with classes in second standard without attending even a single class in first standard. Teachers will have a tough job on hand teaching these children. They are looking for clear guidelines from the education department,” said educationist Gangappa.

Teachers will have to ensure these children learn the first standard basics and then complete second standard portions. The government should come out with a clear plan, he said.Deputy Director of Public Instruction Doddabasappa Neeralakeri told TNIE on Friday that bridge or special classes are being planned for these children. However, they will follow the guidelines, if any, to be issued by the department, he added.Teachers will have to ensure these children learn the first standard basics and then complete second standard portions.

