Notable drop in active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded a 17.51% decrease in the number of active cases on Friday at 53,871, compared to Thursday when it was 65,312 cases. While the number of new Covid-19 cases came down to 2,984, the total number of positive cases also reduced to 28,49,997.

The positivity rate too has dropped from 8.26% to 8.24% and the recovery rate has increased from 96.47% to 96.87%. The state reported 14,337 discharges on Friday as against 14,302 discharges on Thursday.

The state also recorded 88 Covid-19 deaths on Friday. Bengaluru Urban district reported 593 new cases.

Though the daily deaths in Bengaluru have come down significantly, with the district reporting 11 deaths, the mortality rate has been high and remains stagnant at 1.28% right from June 18.

The active cases of Bengaluru also saw a major drop by 29.10% with 23,760 active cases reported, from 33,516 cases on Thursday. Mysuru accounted for 457 fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada 285, Hassan 271, followed by other districts.