Cabinet panel discusses water use policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cabinet sub-committee on water resources, which is preparing a comprehensive master plan for water use, met under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Saturday. It was decided to prioritise five areas for water use domestic and drinking purposes, irrigation, animal husbandry, power, industries and environment.

Presently, water use, based on availability, is being worked out at the rate of 55 litres per person per day in rural areas, 75 litres in urban areas and 90 litres in large cities like Bengaluru. The committee has given 15 days’ times to the officials to come back with the details regarding the questions raised.