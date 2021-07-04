STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees 2,082 fresh Covid cases, lowest since March 23

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 23 when the state had seen 2,010 cases.

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing.

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 23 when the state had seen 2,010 cases. The state’s total Covid-19 tally now stands at 28,52,079.  The state also reported 86 deaths on Saturday, the lowest since April 18 (81 deaths), taking the total tally to 35,308. The mortality rate remains at 1.23%. 

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s recovery rate has overtaken that of Karnataka’s after the city reported 4,484 discharges on Saturday. The city’s recovery rate has gone up to 97.11%, while that of the state, with 7,751 recoveries on Saturday, is 97.07%. The city reported 481 new cases on Saturday.

The city recorded a 18.30% decrease in the number of active cases on Saturday at 19,760, compared to Friday when it was 23,760. On June 3, the active case load in the city was 1,34,384. It, however, dropped to 43,698 on June 30.

