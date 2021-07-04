No more weekend curfew in Karnataka, malls to open from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Introducing further relaxations to existing lockdown norms in Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that all government and private offices, industries and manufacturing units may resume work with 100 per cent staff starting Monday.

Relaxations will be in place for two weeks, till July 19. In a big relief to businesses, weekend curfew has been suspended. Though night curfew will continue, it will be in force between 9 pm and 5 am.

Shopping malls will be allowed to open, while public transport services, including buses and Metro, can run with 100 per cent seating capacity. The new relaxations will apply to all districts except Kodagu, where the Covid positivity rate continues to hover above 5 per cent.

“Theatres and cinema halls will remain shut. Swimming pools are allowed to be open only for training for competitions. Sports complexes and stadiums will open only for practice. All large gathering will remain prohibited, but for personal functions, like weddings etc, a cap of 100 people has been set. Not more than 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals, adding, “Places of worship will open only for ‘darshana’, and not ‘sevas’,” Yediyurappa said.

What is allowed

Suspension of weekend curfew

100% staff at private/govt offices

100% seating in public transport

Malls, shopping complexes

Restaurants, hotels, businesses till 9 pm

Places of worship for darshan

Weddings with 100 persons

Funerals with 20 persons

Swimming pools, stadiums for practice, training purposes

What is not allowed

Theatres, cinema halls, pubs; Large gatherings of all kinds;

Schools, colleges and educational institutions; All activitites between 9 pm and 5 am (Night Curfew)