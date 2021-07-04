STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel pushes for digital, citizen-friendly measures

57 IAS, KAS officers and probationers conducted field survey
 

Published: 04th July 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 on Saturday submitted its first report to the State Govenrment with recommendations for changes in Revenue, Transport and Food and Civil Supplies. From door-to-door ration supply to doing away with redundant certificates and reducing red tape through single window platforms, the commission, headed by former Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, has made 856 recommendations with focus on citizen-centric services for the government’s consideration.

“The three top public interface departments viz., Revenue Department, Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and the Transport Department account for nearly 80% of all applications for citizen-centric services. These three departments were therefore selected for the first study,” the report said. Under Revenue Department, the commission has recommended that various services be brought under one window to make services citizen-friendly.

“Atalji Jana Snehi Kendras (AJSKs) should become the Single-Window Agency for citizens for all the nearly 800 online services of all departments. All these services should become available through BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne, Gram Panchayat Bapuji Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres. The Seva Sindhu platform should become a single platform for all e-services, both Sakala and non-Sakala services of all departments.

The Karnataka MobileOne app should be redeveloped using the latest technology for providing all e-services of through mobiles,” the report said. It added that the department should do away with Population Certificate, Residence Certificate, Crop Certificate, Agriculturist Certificate, terming them redundant and has asked the government to find alternatives.

On the food and civil supplies front, the commission recommended door-to-door supply of ration to willing ration card-holders and Fair Price Shop dealers on payment of a mutually agreed fee by the ration card-holder. “Birth and death registration process should be linked with the ration card database with automatic updating. Automatic online renewal/amendment system for 3-5 years should be introduced for the licences/permits issued by the Department of Legal Metrology,” the report suggested.

On the transport front, the panel has recommended complete shift to online mode. “An appropriate amendment may be proposed by the Transport Commissioner to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act to permit the Transport Department put up seized vehicles up for e-auction if the fine is not paid within the stipulated time, without the need of waiting for a court order to get permission,” one of the recommendations said.

