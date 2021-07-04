Provide video meet system to all courts: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has said that the judicial system in the state must be in a state of preparedness to face the possible Covid-19 third wave and therefore, there is a need to provide a proper hybrid video conference hearing system in all district and trial courts on par with what is available in the HC.

“... the lockdown has resulted in creation of arrears. There are deliberations going on about possibility of a third wave and therefore courts should have hybrid video conference system a system which gives an option to the members of the Bar to attend hearing either physically or through video conference—in all district courts,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj.

The court said that Bengaluru is known as the Silicon Valley of India. Therefore, the best possible video conference system should be provided for the benefit of all the courts in the state, the HC said, so that they can become a role model for courts in other states. “We are sure that the State Government will immediately consider the proposal submitted by the High Court administration…” the court said.