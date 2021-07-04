STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students seek two Covid vaccine doses before offline classes start

They also demanded that students be given both doses  of  vaccine  for free before conducting offline classes or exams. 

Published: 04th July 2021 05:39 AM

COVID vaccine

Representational image (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students of degree,  post-graduation,  engineering,  diploma  and pharmacy courses in the state on Saturday resorted to boycott of online classes, reiterating their demand to cancel the previous  semester  examinations. They also demanded that students be given both doses  of  vaccine  for free before conducting offline classes or exams. 

Students  from colleges  in  Bengaluru  including prominent institutes such as JSS College,  S J  Polytechnic,  UVCE,  BMS Women’s Degree College,  VV   Puram  Degree  College,  KR Puram  Degree  College,  Vidya Vardhaka  Sangha  Degree  College,  APS  Polytechnic,  RPA College, SSMRV College,  Dayanand  Sagar Institute  of Technology  and  Bangalore  University participated in the boycott, said All India Democratic Students’ Organisation, which is spearheading the protest.

In other districts too, students of several  reputed  universities  and  colleges including Gulbarga University,    Bellary  Sri  Krishnadevaraya  University,  Dharward University, Bijapur University, boycotted online classes, AIDSO. The organisation has warned of intensifying the struggle if the two demands are not met.

