Students seek two Covid vaccine doses before offline classes start

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students of degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and pharmacy courses in the state on Saturday resorted to boycott of online classes, reiterating their demand to cancel the previous semester examinations. They also demanded that students be given both doses of vaccine for free before conducting offline classes or exams.

Students from colleges in Bengaluru including prominent institutes such as JSS College, S J Polytechnic, UVCE, BMS Women’s Degree College, VV Puram Degree College, KR Puram Degree College, Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Degree College, APS Polytechnic, RPA College, SSMRV College, Dayanand Sagar Institute of Technology and Bangalore University participated in the boycott, said All India Democratic Students’ Organisation, which is spearheading the protest.

In other districts too, students of several reputed universities and colleges including Gulbarga University, Bellary Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Dharward University, Bijapur University, boycotted online classes, AIDSO. The organisation has warned of intensifying the struggle if the two demands are not met.