Wild elephant, elephant calf found dead in Karnataka's Kodagu district

By Express News Service

Madikeri: In two separate incidents, an elephant calf and a male wild elephant were found dead in Karnataka's Kodagu district. While the calf is aged around one month, the male elephant is aged approximately between 12 and 15 years.

The carcass of the elephant calf was retrieved in the Nagarahole National Park limits near Nitturu village in South Kodagu. The calf is suspected to have been killed in a tiger attack.

The dead body was found near a water body in the area and the spot was visited by ASF Gopal alongside other forest staff. The official confirmed that the dead calf had injuries that are suspected to have taken place in a tiger attack.

Meanwhile, the carcass of a male elephant was found lying inside the private estate owned by K Kalappa in Poochekallu village limits in Kutta Grama Panchayat. The carcass of this elephant did not have any injury marks.

Srimangala division forest officials visited the spot and the post mortem was conducted by veterinary doctor Mujeeb. “We are not sure of the cause of the death. Post mortem is being conducted and the cause of death can be confirmed only following this report,” confirmed Virendra, Srimangala RFO.