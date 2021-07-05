Campaign launched for cancellation of odd-semester exams in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After staging protests seeking cancellation of the odd-semester examinations, post-graduate and under-graduate students from across Karnataka on Sunday launched an online signature campaign to garner support on the matter and urge the chief minister and the higher education minister to heed to their demand.

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation, which had conducted an online survey that found that most students were against the examinations, launched the three-day campaign that has already received more than 7,500 signatures.

AIDSO members say students are not ready to attend either classes or appear for examinations until they are vaccinated.

“How can one ask students to write the previous semester examination in midst of the ongoing semester. This is an unscientific and irrational decision,” said AIDSO Mysuru district president Subhash B J.