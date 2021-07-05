STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign launched for cancellation of odd-semester exams in Karnataka

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation says students are not ready to attend either classes or appear for examinations until they are vaccinated.

Published: 05th July 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:43 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  After staging protests seeking cancellation of the odd-semester examinations, post-graduate and under-graduate students from across Karnataka on Sunday launched an online signature campaign to garner support on the matter and urge the chief minister and the higher education minister to heed to their demand. 

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation, which had conducted an online survey that found that most students were against the examinations, launched the three-day campaign that has already received more than 7,500 signatures. 

AIDSO members say students are not ready to attend either classes or appear for examinations until they are vaccinated.

“How can one ask students to write the previous semester examination in midst of the ongoing semester. This is an unscientific and irrational decision,” said AIDSO Mysuru district president Subhash B J.

