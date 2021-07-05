Karnataka govt comes up with formula for declaring results of second year PU students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday placed a formula which has been evolved to evaluate the performance of students of second year PU courses before the Karnataka High Court for declaring their results.

Accordingly, the government will promote regular or freshers by giving 45 percent weightage on SSLC/equivalent examination marks, 45 percent on I PU marks and 10 percent on II PU internal assessment marks.

The government also informed the court that an option has been given to students who have rejected their earlier results for the purpose of improvement to either accept the previous result or appear for the II PUC examinations to be conducted.

The government also stated that it will pass repeaters by giving grace marks on the marks they had obtained in the earlier attempt.

As far as private students are concerned, if they already appeared for II PUC exam and failed in one or more subject, they will also be promoted by giving minimum passing marks along with 5 percent grace marks.

But private students who have directly enrolled for II PU this year will have to appear for exam to be conducted by the PU Education Department, the government told the court.

Recording the formula evolved for fresh students and also the process proposed to be adopt to pass the repeaters, a division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar directed the state government to declare the result by July 31.

It has also directed to conduct the exam for private students by August 31, bearing in mind all Covid-19 protocols, and declare the result by September 20.

With these directions, the court disposed of the PIL filed by SV Singre Gowda, Managing Trustee of Gnana Mandira Education Trust. The petitioner moved the court on the ground that conducting exams for repeaters is discriminatory in nature.