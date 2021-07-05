Life gets little more normal from Monday as Karnataka lifts more COVID curbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Additional relaxations to Covid lockdown norms will come into effect from Monday in Karnataka and will continue to remain in place till July 19.

Night curfew will begin every day at 9 pm and end at 5 am.

Shopping malls, especially in Bengaluru, have been sending out messages to customers to visit them when they open on Monday.

Cinema halls, microbreweries and pubs will remain shut, while hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open.

Metro and BMTC services will run, but can only carry the seating capacity. BMTC will operate around 4,500 buses between 5 am and 9 pm every day.

Digital ticketing (QR code-based) will be made available on all buses.

While there is no restriction on interstate or interdistrict movement, those travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala have to carry a negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose.

All schools and colleges will remain shut.

“A total of 54 special teams comprising BBMP Marshals and Bengaluru police personnel will be deployed across the city to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments violating Covid norms,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.