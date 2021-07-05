STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pandavapura Sugar Factory row: Minister Murugesh Nirani’s son ducks charges

Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of Nirani Sugars, was accused of flouting tender norms and failing to pay Rs 20 crore in dues to the government over the Pandavapura factory.

Published: 05th July 2021 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A day after Congress worker from Mysuru Dr HN Ravindra filed a complaint against Vijay Nirani, son of Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, alleging irregularities in the Pandavapura Sugar Factory, the minister’s son has rejected all allegations and threatened legal action against the complainant. 

Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of Nirani Sugars, was accused of flouting tender norms and failing to pay Rs 20 crore in dues to the government over the Pandavapura factory, besides refusing to pay farmers in time for their sugarcane. Ravindra filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday.

Vijay Nirani termed the allegations politically motivated. 

“We restarted the loss-making factory in a short span of time, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ravindra must apologise for making baseless and false allegations or face legal action,” Vijay Nirani was quoted in a statement released by the minister’s communication group. 

Dr Ravindra, in his complaint, had alleged that the government sugar factory was given to Nirani Sugars for a throwaway price on lease, despite which the company had failed to pay Rs 20 crore in dues. 

“The company has the sugar factory on lease for 40 years, and hasn’t paid even the pittance it was supposed to. They fired 21 staff members without consent from the government or cane directorate,” Ravindra had claimed on Saturday. 

‘Allegations from ignorance ’

Vijay Nirani said the allegations stemmed from ignorance, and insisted that the process of getting the tender as well as running of the factory is within rules framed by the government. 

“As per the clause, the first instalment (Rs 20 crore) should be made after the government clears the debts of the sugar factory, and we have been continuously requesting the government to clear these debts. We are also facing a problem due to government delay, and are unable to borrow money as a result of management debts and transfer process being delayed,” Vijay Nirani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr HN Ravindra Vijay Nirani Murugesh Nirani Pandavapura Sugar Factory Nirani Sugars
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp