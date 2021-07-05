Pandavapura Sugar Factory row: Minister Murugesh Nirani’s son ducks charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A day after Congress worker from Mysuru Dr HN Ravindra filed a complaint against Vijay Nirani, son of Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, alleging irregularities in the Pandavapura Sugar Factory, the minister’s son has rejected all allegations and threatened legal action against the complainant.

Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of Nirani Sugars, was accused of flouting tender norms and failing to pay Rs 20 crore in dues to the government over the Pandavapura factory, besides refusing to pay farmers in time for their sugarcane. Ravindra filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday.

Vijay Nirani termed the allegations politically motivated.

“We restarted the loss-making factory in a short span of time, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ravindra must apologise for making baseless and false allegations or face legal action,” Vijay Nirani was quoted in a statement released by the minister’s communication group.

Dr Ravindra, in his complaint, had alleged that the government sugar factory was given to Nirani Sugars for a throwaway price on lease, despite which the company had failed to pay Rs 20 crore in dues.

“The company has the sugar factory on lease for 40 years, and hasn’t paid even the pittance it was supposed to. They fired 21 staff members without consent from the government or cane directorate,” Ravindra had claimed on Saturday.

‘Allegations from ignorance ’

Vijay Nirani said the allegations stemmed from ignorance, and insisted that the process of getting the tender as well as running of the factory is within rules framed by the government.

“As per the clause, the first instalment (Rs 20 crore) should be made after the government clears the debts of the sugar factory, and we have been continuously requesting the government to clear these debts. We are also facing a problem due to government delay, and are unable to borrow money as a result of management debts and transfer process being delayed,” Vijay Nirani said.