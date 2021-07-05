Vistadome AC coaches on Hubballi-Vasco route soon

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The South Western Railway has decided to attach Vistadome (glass-top) AC coaches to the Hubballi-Vasco train.

It is a journey of five to six hours, during which the train passes through the thick forests of Western Ghats covering Castle Rock station and numerous cascades, including the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls.

A view of a Vistadome coach | Express

The route also passes through a number of tunnels, crosses rivers and covers the beautiful Western Ghats region.

“To develop tourism in this region and to connect Goa with the northern part of Karnataka, experts had suggested many improvements. It was a long-pending demand to introduce an entire Vistadome train on this route, which will be a great tourist attraction, especially during the monsoon,” said a travel expert from Hubballi.

“Hubballi is a big junction that connects Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Maharashtra and other regions. Many long route trains reach Hubballi early in the morning and passengers go to Goa from there. Therefore, SWR should introduce such trains and earn a good revenue too.” the expert added.

The official added, “Before introduction, concerned departments will check the economic viability of running the train with Vistadome coaches here and they will take final decision on the demand”.