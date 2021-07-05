Worry in Ballari as kids report MIS-C, ANEC infections after recovering from COVID

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: After recovering from Covid-19, children are facing new illnesses -- Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC) -- which are being reported here, besides one death in undivided Ballari district.

At present, 35 such cases have been detected in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, and the infected children are under treatment at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital.

New diseases among children has created fear among parents of Covid-19 infected children.

More than 3,500 children were infected during the second wave of Covid. To prevent further infection, the district administration started the ‘Bala Chaitanya’ programme, to provide good food and treatment to those suffering from malnutrition.

MIS-C and ANEC are a big concern to parents as well as the administration.

District Health Officer Dr Janardhana H L said the new diseases are seen in children who have recovered from Covid-19.

The first MIS-C case in the country was reported from Hoovina Hadagali taluk, where a 13-year-old boy was infected.

Now, he is suffering from ANEC. In Covid-19 post-recovery period, some children suffered from tiredness and water in their lungs, causing breathing problems.

One baby died of this illness in the district.

“Among 35 infected children, three are in VIMS Hospital, while the rest have recovered. Parents needn’t worry as treatment at the right time cures the children,” he added.