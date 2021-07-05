STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth dies while poaching with friends in Karnataka forest, kin suspect murder

The incident occurred when Madhu went to the forest along with his friends Sangliyana and Mallikarjun to hunt wild boar and rabbits

Published: 05th July 2021 08:26 PM

24-year-old youth, Madhu, who died while poaching at Kallahalli forest near Kogilemane of Belur taluk

24-year-old youth, Madhu, who died while poaching at Kallahalli forest near Kogilemane of Belur taluk

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 24-year-old youth died in mysterious circumstances while poaching at Kallahalli forest near Kogilemane of Belur taluk on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Madhu of Kushavara village in the same taluk.

The incident occurred when Madhu went to the forest along with his friends Sangliyana and Mallikarjun of Bikkodu village to hunt wild boar and rabbits. According to the police, Madhu joined his friends who were waiting near Kogilemane with weapons. The trio entered the forest at around 7.45 pm and started searching for wild animals for half an hour.

Police said Madhu's friends told them that he collapsed after accidentally firing his gun. Sangliyana and Mallikarjun who had minor injuries shifted him to a private hospital in Hassan where he died. Madhu reportedly informed his parents before leaving home that he was going to Belur to meet his friends.

Suspecting murder, his parents have lodged a complaint with Halebid police demanding an impartial probe. Sangliyana and Mallikarjun took to their heels immediately after admitting Madhu to the hospital. Police have taken them into custody for the investigation.   

Sources in the family said that Madhu, an ITI certificate holder, was working in a private company for a couple of months and returned to his native village due to the lockdown a month ago. He was helping his father in farming activities on four acres of land cultivating ginger.

