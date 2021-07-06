STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
58-year-old killed as car belonging to Karnataka deputy CM's son hits two-wheeler in Bagalkot

The two-wheeler rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed

Published: 06th July 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:40 AM

Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi's son's car damaged in an accident near Kudalasangama.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A 58-year-old man died after reportedly after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the late evening on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. The accident was reported near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town.

Photo: Chidanand Savadi

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Speaking to reporters, Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

