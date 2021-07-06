STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

At 2,848, Karnataka sees rise in new Covid-19 cases

A day after the state recorded 1,564 new cases of Covid-19, the figure almost jumped to nearly double the number, at 2,848 on Monday.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples at the BMTC Terminal  in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the state recorded 1,564 new cases of Covid-19, the figure almost jumped to nearly double the number, at 2,848 on Monday. A similar trend was witnessed in Bengaluru too which saw a jump from 352 new cases on Sunday to 520 cases on Monday. 

While the state Covid-19 count stands at 28,56,491 Bengaluru’s tally is 12,16,181. The day’s positivity rate too increased from 1.02 per cent to 1.94 per cent.  Other districts with a high number of new cases include Hassan (383), Mysuru (371), Dakshina Kannada (265) and Tumakuru (126). 

The state also recorded 67 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the toll to 35,434, and the day’s case fatality rate stood at 2.35 per cent. In Bengaluru, there were seven deaths, which took the city’s toll to 15,675. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp