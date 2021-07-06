At 2,848, Karnataka sees rise in new Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the state recorded 1,564 new cases of Covid-19, the figure almost jumped to nearly double the number, at 2,848 on Monday. A similar trend was witnessed in Bengaluru too which saw a jump from 352 new cases on Sunday to 520 cases on Monday.

While the state Covid-19 count stands at 28,56,491 Bengaluru’s tally is 12,16,181. The day’s positivity rate too increased from 1.02 per cent to 1.94 per cent. Other districts with a high number of new cases include Hassan (383), Mysuru (371), Dakshina Kannada (265) and Tumakuru (126).

The state also recorded 67 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the toll to 35,434, and the day’s case fatality rate stood at 2.35 per cent. In Bengaluru, there were seven deaths, which took the city’s toll to 15,675.