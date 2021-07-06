Chikkaballapur: Parents held for killing newborn daughter
CHIKKABALLAPUR: Chintamani police on Monday arrested the parents of the newborn girl who was found hanging in the toilet of Chintamani Government Hospital, early Saturday morning. Chikkaballapur SP G K Mithun Kumar said the accused were Mamatha (28) and her husband Venugopal Reddy (40), residents of Chakuvelahalli in Bagepalli taluk. Kumar said a police team worked on various angles and scanned CCTV footage, to zero in on the culprits.
Mamata said the couple has a six-year-old son, and when she conceived again, she did not inform her husband or in-laws. Her husband learnt about her pregnancy very recently. On Saturday, when she went into labour, they reached the hospital and she went into the toilet where she delivered the 8-month premature infant.
Since it was a baby girl, and the family was not informed, the couple decided to kill the baby. They hanged the child with a thick cord, and left the hospital. Police are questioning Venugopal Reddy’s family.