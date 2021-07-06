STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure quota for Panchamasalis or face protest, warns seer

Otherwise, the agitation is inevitable and we shall hold a stir and gather more than 20 lakh people on Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer, visits Hosamutt in Mysuru on Monday | S Udayshankar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Panchamasali Lingayats, who had called off their agitation after an assurance from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that their demands would be met adequately, are now warning Yediyurappa that they would launch a mass agitation if their demand to include the community in 2A reservation is not met before the deadline.

Sri Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer, who was in the city to hold a meeting and interact with religious and community leaders in the region, reminded the chief minister about his promise on including the community in the state and central OBC list, by getting them 2A reservation. “Yediyurappa must work as per his promise and implement it.

Otherwise, the agitation is inevitable and we shall hold a stir and gather more than 20 lakh people on Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. By showing negligence to our stir, the BJP lost seats in the bypoll, hope it won’t commit the same mistake again,” the seer said.

