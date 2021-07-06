STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin can say no, but we will build Mekedatu project: BSY

Published: 06th July 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa not to pursue the Mekedatu reservoir project, the Karnataka government on Monday reiterated that it will go ahead with it.The State Government will take administrative and legal measures and Mekedatu project work will start, read a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday. The Water Resources portfolio is held by Yediyurappa.

Tamil Nadu has filed a petition (Miscellaneous Application) in 2018, but there are no hurdles to implement the project, the CMO stated. As the new government has been formed in Tamil Nadu, a letter explaining the advantages of the project was written. But without understanding the project properly, Tamil Nadu is opposing it for political reasons, the CMO stated. Stalin had asked Karnataka not to go ahead with the project while responding to Yediyurappa’s letter asking the TN government not to oppose the project.

‘DPR got Centre’s OK 2 years ago’

“We will continue the legal battle and go ahead with the project,” Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated on Monday. Questioning the tone and tenor of the TN CM’s letter, he said, “This is not a new project. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been already prepared.”

A senior officer in the Water Resources Department said DPR received an in-principle approval from the Centre around two years ago. “We can go ahead with the project once we get clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Central Water Commission.”

The officer said that the Rs 9,000 crore reservoir project that can store 67.15 tmcft of water can generate 400 MW of power. Karnataka can utilise 4.75 tmcft for providing drinking water.

