Covid vaccine shortage in Hubballi-Dharwad drives people to villages

HUBBALLI: With vaccination centres in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad facing short supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses, people looking to get the jab are heading to rural areas where vaccines are more easily available.

In Dharwad district, more than 15 lakh people are aged above 18 years, of which, 4.9 lakh have got their first dose and 1.01 lakh their second dose. The Health Department has been conducting vaccinations every day at 200 centres in urban and rural areas. It has also been organising vaccination drives in colleges for students before their offline classes begin.

However, in the twin cities, the supply of vaccines is not commensurate with the population size and long queues of people waiting to get the jab can be seen in front of the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and the District Hospital in Dharwad. But, due to shortage, many people return without getting vaccinated every day.So, many are now making a beeline to villages to get vaccinated before the third wave sets in. The district administration releases a list indicating vaccine availability at vaccine centres every day, and people select those which are in villages due to better supply there.

Siddesh Aladakatti, a businessman, said that as he could not get the vaccine in the city, he went to the Noolvi PHC near Hubballi, and got vaccinated. A health official said that there is limited supply and huge demand in the district. As per the schedules, they send the vaccine doses to notified PHCs, UPHCs and hospitals. If they get the required number of doses, they will increase the supply to all health centres, he said.