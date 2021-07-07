STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid vaccine shortage in Hubballi-Dharwad drives people to villages

As per the schedules, they send the vaccine doses to notified PHCs, UPHCs and hospitals.

Published: 07th July 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With vaccination centres in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad facing short supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses, people looking to get the jab are heading to rural areas where vaccines are more easily available.

In Dharwad district, more than 15 lakh people are aged above 18 years, of which, 4.9 lakh have got their first dose and 1.01 lakh their second dose. The Health Department has been conducting vaccinations every day at 200 centres in urban and rural areas. It has also been organising vaccination drives in colleges for students before their offline classes begin. 

However, in the twin cities, the supply of vaccines is not commensurate with the population size and long queues of people waiting to get the jab can be seen in front of the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and the District Hospital in Dharwad. But, due to shortage, many people return without getting vaccinated every day.So, many are now making a beeline to villages to get vaccinated before the third wave sets in. The district administration releases a list indicating vaccine availability at vaccine centres every day, and people select those which are in villages due to better supply there. 

Siddesh Aladakatti, a businessman, said that as he could not get the vaccine in the city, he went to the Noolvi PHC  near Hubballi, and got vaccinated. A health official said that there is limited supply and huge demand in the district. As per the schedules, they send the vaccine doses to notified PHCs, UPHCs and hospitals. If they get the required number of doses, they will increase the supply to all health centres, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine shortage Covid vaccine Hubballi Dharwad
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp