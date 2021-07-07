Karnataka governor-designate Thaawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as governor of Karnataka, on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation. "The Chairman accepted his resignation," the Vice President's Secretariat said.

Gehlot was appointed governor on Tuesday. He was also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.