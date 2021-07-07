STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka MPs wait for Delhi call as PM Modi rejigs Cabinet on Wednesday

Jigajinagi further said he had learnt that Chitradurga MP Narayana Swamy was also contacted by a senior minister.

By Naushad Bijapur and G Subhash Chandra 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI/CHITRADURGA: With 20 plus slots up for grabs in the Union Cabinet, and the reshuffle slated for Wednesday evening, several MPs from Karnataka are waiting, fingers crossed, for a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office. A few MPs, including Narayana Swamy and Ramesh Jigajinagi, have already been asked to rush to New Delhi, ahead of D-Day.

Besides senior MPs, speculation is rife that a young MP from Karnataka, possibly Pratap Simha or Shobha Karandlaje, may make it to the cabinet, though they are yet to confirm whether they got a call from New Delhi.Jigajinagi told The New Indian Express, “I am still not sure whether I would be inducted into the cabinet or not. A senior cabinet minister called me, asking me to come to Delhi, but I am yet to get a call from the Prime Minister’s Office.’’

Jigajinagi further said he had learnt that Chitradurga MP Narayana Swamy was also contacted by a senior minister. He said it was unclear whether he or Narayana Swamy would be inducted into the cabinet, as both of them belong to the same caste (SC).A five-time MP from Karnataka, Jigajinagi was minister of state for Drinking Water and Sanitation in the second half of the Narendra Modi 1.0 cabinet tenure. His experience and caste could come in handy to re-enter the Union cabinet.

With the demise of former Union Minister of State for Railways and Belagavi MP Suresh Angadi, sources said one of the MPs from Karnataka could be allotted the same portfolio. Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is the favourite to get the portfolio if he is inducted into the cabinet, highly-placed sources said.According to sources, Modi is keen to have some surprise faces in the cabinet, by giving a chance to young, educated leaders who have administrative experience, and who have the potential to make it big but are deprived of a chance. 

The cabinet reshuffle will also focus on poll-bound states and allies.Meanwhile, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda may be dropped to make way for a young leader, sources said, adding that Modi’s team has discussed the induction of new MPs from Karnataka.Another name doing the rounds is of Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba, a Lingayat leader from the neglected Kalyan Karnataka region. He is supported by the RSS and BJP top brass.

Comments





