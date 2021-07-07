STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khuba's induction in Union Cabinet a pleasant surprise for people of neglected Kalyan Karnataka

While it was predicted that BY Raghavendra, son of CM Yediyurappa, would be inducted into the Union cabinet under the Lingayat quota, the PM chose Khuba considering his credentials as a leader

Bidar MP Bhagavant Khuba

Bidar MP Bhagavant Khuba (Photo | Facebook)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The induction of 51-year-old Bidar MP Bhagavant Khuba, a mechanical engineer, has come as a pleasant surprise to the people of the hitherto neglected Kalyan Karnataka region. In a sense, it is seen as a fitting gift to him for defeating Karnataka's political heavyweights, the late Dharam Singh and Eshwar Khandre, in the last two Parliament elections, which he won handsomely from the Bidar constituency.

Khuba's elevation is also seen by many leaders in the state as the Centre's strategy to appease the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka at a time when the central BJP leadership is drawing flak for its veiled attempts to replace Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. According to sources, the Centre found Khuba to be a perfect replacement for the late Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister of State for Railways, who also hailed from the Lingayat-Banajiga community.

ALSO READ: Cabinet rejig: How Pashupati Kumar Paras successfully led a coup d'etat against his nephew Chirag

An able leader known for his ability to take people of all communities into confidence, Khuba also went on to create a record of sorts by becoming the first MP to make it to the Union cabinet from Bidar, a feat which the seven-time MP of Bidar, late Ramachandra Veerappa, could not achieve in the past despite his phenomenal winning spree. While many in the Karnataka BJP see him as a potential leader to handle the MoS Railways portfolio, all eyes are on the PM to see what post Khuba will get.

The Kalyan Karnataka region bordering Hyderabad which remained neglected in almost all sectors for many decades has been drawing the government's attention on the development front. After a long snub, the region is pinning hope on Khuba to see if several major projects and developmental works pending for a long time will see the light of day.

While it was predicted that Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, son of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, would be inducted into the Union cabinet under the Lingayat quota, the PM chose Khuba considering his credentials as a leader.   

