STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PU II students to get subject-wise marks

Although these subjects would not have been taught in SSLC or other boards of Class 10, the department has decided to use the average of the electives converted to marks out of 45.

Published: 07th July 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While students are concerned about how they will be marked subject-wise in PUC II, a top department official assured that they will be given marks for subjects individually. The marking scheme has been approved by the department.For example, if a student has chosen History, Economics, Political Science and Psychology, he/she will get individual marks for each of the subjects.

Although these subjects would not have been taught in SSLC or other boards of Class 10, the department has decided to use the average of the electives converted to marks out of 45. These average elective marks from SSLC will be added to the PUC I marks of the subject (which will be normalised to a marking scheme of maximum 45 marks), and to the internal assessment marks of Class 12 in the subject, and the final marks of the particular subject can be attained.Assistant Director of PUC Board Prasanna Kumar explained that with such a scheme, subject-wise marks will also be declared for Class 12 students.

90% exam staff vaccinated

A safe environment is being created for conducting SSLC examinations and teachers and staff have been vaccinated, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.In a video conference with education department officials, he asked them to ensure this year’s exam is more successful than the last, while asking them to encourage parents about the exams, since the second wave is tapering off. He asked officials to ensure that not a single student is left out of the exam process.Deputy Directors of Public Instruction said that more than 90 per cent exam staff are vaccinated and the rest will be covered in the next two days. Mock run of the SSLC exam will be held on July 15 and 17. A phone-in programme is organised on July 9 and 14 to instill confidence in children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp