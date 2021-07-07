SIT completes probe in Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The SIT investigating the sex CD case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it had completed investigation and the final report was prepared and ready. However, the court sought an English version of the investigative report before July 14.According to sources, the hearing into the CD case has been adjourned to July 14 by the High Court.

On the other side, tensions are rising in the Jarkiholi family and its supporters in Gokak, as they wait to see Ramesh get a clean chit in the case. Only if the B-report is filed and case is closed, can Jarkiholi expect to be re-inducted into the cabinet.The Jarkiholi brothers had announced last week that they planned to hold a joint press conference in Gokak, but did not do so, with the hearing into the CD case slated for July 14, sources said. The brothers are confident that Ramesh will get a clean chit.