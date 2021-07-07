ST Somashekhar’s PA files police complaint against fake profile on FB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A complaint has been filed by Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar’s personal assistant, stating that a fake Facebook profile has been created in the minister’s name, and derogatory posts against the BJP and its leaders are being uploaded.

The minister’s PA, Chethan GS, lodged a complaint with the Central Cyber Crimes, Economic Offences, & Narcotic cases (CEN) police station, on Monday. He has alleged in the complaint that a fake Facebook profile was created in the minister’s name by an unidentified person, who has brought disrepute to the minister by uploading derogatory posts against the BJP and its leaders.

“Besides, the person has also asked others in his friends list to transfer money misusing the minister’s name, and has tried to cheat people,” he alleged in the complaint.The police have registered an FIR under the provisions of the IT Act and the IPC.