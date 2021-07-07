STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uptick in fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka for second straight day

Published: 07th July 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two days into Unlock  3.0, Karnataka’s Covid-19 cases are witnessing an increase, begging attention to whether the state is heading towards the early signs of the dreaded third wave. From 1,564 cases reported on Sunday, the figure increased to 2,848 cases on Monday, while on Tuesday, 3,104 fresh cases were added to the tally, which stands at 28,59,595. While Bengaluru Urban district reported 715 cases, the next highest was Mysuru (389), followed by Hassan (270) and Dakshina Kannada (216).

As per the state war room data, cases had been on a decline — from 5,014 cases reported in mid-June to 3000-3,500 range by June-end. Although the figure dropped below 3,000 between July 2 and 5, the cases have risen again.Experts believe that inter-state travel could be one of the reasons for the daily new cases not going below the 1000-mark.

“As we share borders with other states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, where cases are currently high, the inter-state movement could be a reason for the increase in cases. Now, with the unlock phase and people travelling from different states, there could be a further rise in cases. Although the government has a protocol of negative RT-PCR certificates for Kerala returnees, we need to ensure that stringent border checks are being done,” said a health expert on condition of anonymity.

The daily death figures too are seeing an upward trend. The state saw 59 deaths reported on July 4, but rose to 67 on July 5 and to 92 on Tuesday. Even in Bengaluru, which had been witnessing single-digit deaths over the past few days, 15 fatalities were reported on Tuesday. The mortality rate has been continuously increasing since May 9, from 0.97% to 1.24% as on Tuesday.

A health expert, requesting anonymity, explained, “The deaths reported are from April, May and June, which are still being reported in the daily bulletin. Though the deaths have come down comparatively, the focus should be on reducing mortality rate below 1 per cent. If cases increase, the mortality rate will increase as well. The focus should be on bringing down the cases to less than three-digit figures all over the state.”

Meanwhile, active cases have shown a decline from 65,312 on July 1 to 40,016 on Tuesday. Karnataka has the third highest number of active cases after Maharashtra (1,16,827) and Kerala (1,04,105). The state reported 4,992 discharges with the recovery rate touching 97.35%. 

WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus:

